Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator bbq/grill

GREAT 1 BED/ 1 BATH CORNER UNIT FOR RENT AT VILLAGE OF KINGS CREEK! WOOD AND TILE FLOORS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. BRIGHT UNIT ACROSS FROM LAUNDRY ROOM. NICE BALCONY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DADELAND MALL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL. ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF $40.00 IS REQUIRED FOR THE EWM BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PETS ALLOWED BY THE ASSOCIATION.