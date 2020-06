Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout. Fenced-in yard opens to the courtyard with easy access to the sparkling pool, gazebo and grill. One assigned parking and plenty of guest spaces. TWO parking lots. (Per association no pets allowed for tenants).