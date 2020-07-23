Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Glencoe, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Nova Scotia Way
3021 Nova Scotia Way, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
3021 Nova Scotia Way Available 08/03/20 New 2019 3/2/2 in Coastal Woods, one of New Smyrna's new, premier communities! - Brand New home in New community.
Results within 1 mile of Glencoe

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit in desirable Hidden Pines community! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! 2BR 2.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
195 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6169 HALF MOON DRIVE
6169 Half Moon Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1828 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space, along with a charming fireplace.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Maurice Avenue
208 Maurice Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 3 bedroom/1 bath home with Terrazzo Floors, screen porch and large yard. Central heat and air. Large shed in back has lots of storage. Close to New Smyrna Airport and 5 minutes to Canal St. Ready for immediate occupancy! One year lease.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach. True resort living and maintenance free. There is a stunning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center and theater room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Rd. # 211
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Florida Shores
1927 Pine Tree Drive
1927 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1537 sqft
FLORIDA SHORES POOL HOME - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in Florida Shores. Large lot with fenced in yard. Large screened patio and screened pool. Over 1,500 sqft of living space.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
952 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3824 Saxon Dr
3824 Saxon Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse located in Cedar Dunes. The home is light and airy with a fully enclosed patio. Short walk to the beach!This home has been well maintained and will be available for rent August 1st. No Pets Please.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1453 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Forest Village
929 Sand Crest Drive
929 Sand Crest Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1821 sqft
Location, location, location! **Spruce Creek High School zoning!** Beautiful 3 bedroom Deep Forest subdivision home available soon! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block construction split-plan home is being updated with new flooring
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Glencoe, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glencoe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

