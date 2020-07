Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New Unit located minutes from MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, Schools, Public transportation and the Airport.

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with Beautiful 24x24 Porcelain tile throughout, Quartz kitchen and bathroom Countertops, Wood Kitchen Cabinets & vanities, Patio and large parking space, Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances, Hi-efficiency HVAC, Tankless water heater, Impeccable finishing & much more! Ready to move in in July 2020

The building is a Duplex, Both units are available for rent Less