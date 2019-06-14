All apartments in Geneva
Find more places like 840 Winona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Geneva, FL
/
840 Winona Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 Winona Drive

840 Winona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

840 Winona Drive, Geneva, FL 32732
Lake Harney

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fa77d10a6 ---- JUST REDUCED! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath custom home on acreage in Geneva! Community of custom homes near Lake Harney. Nice floor-plan with dining room, great room, breakfast nook, office/den, split bedroom plan. Indoor laundry room. Side entry garage. This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 840 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Winona Drive have any available units?
840 Winona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Geneva, FL.
What amenities does 840 Winona Drive have?
Some of 840 Winona Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Winona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
840 Winona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Winona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Winona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 840 Winona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 840 Winona Drive offers parking.
Does 840 Winona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Winona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Winona Drive have a pool?
No, 840 Winona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 840 Winona Drive have accessible units?
No, 840 Winona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Winona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Winona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Winona Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 840 Winona Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLDeltona, FLUniversity, FLBithlo, FLDeBary, FLGoldenrod, FLEdgewater, FL
Lake Mary, FLOrange City, FLLongwood, FLFern Park, FLWedgefield, FLAzalea Park, FLDeLand, FLHeathrow, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLTitusville, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology