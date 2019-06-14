840 Winona Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fa77d10a6 ---- JUST REDUCED! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath custom home on acreage in Geneva! Community of custom homes near Lake Harney. Nice floor-plan with dining room, great room, breakfast nook, office/den, split bedroom plan. Indoor laundry room. Side entry garage. This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 840 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE