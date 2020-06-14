Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocala
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with garage

Ocala apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
17 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE
4002 Southwest 51st Terrace, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2510 sqft
Absolutely stunning home featuring open floor 4 bedrooms + office/bonus room, 3.5 baths, large screened lanai and spacious 2 car garage! Kitchen has wood cabinets and granite countertops and plenty of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5734 SW 50 COURT
5734 Southwest 50th Court, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1853 sqft
3/2 home located in Heathbrook Meadows in SW Ocala. Community pool and control access to neighborhood. Close to shopping, hospitals and I-75. Lease for 1 year and HOA fees included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4925 SW 53RD ROAD
4925 Southwest 53rd Road, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3073 sqft
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 story home in one of the most sought after gated communities in town! Have family and friends over and impress them with the smart house features which includes all the kitchen and living room lighting controlled

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
687 SE 47TH LOOP
687 Southeast 47th Loop, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3411 sqft
House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5027 SW 56TH STREET
5027 Southwest 56th Street, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2048 sqft
This open concept home with upgrades throughout including fully tiled living areas and crown molding, granite countertops, thirty-six inch cabinets and a large kitchen island.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
434 SW 14th STREET
434 Southwest 14th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2433 sqft
Executive Apartment in Downtown area, ideal for Doctor or professional convenient to hospital and all Downtown. Second floor w/private 2 car garage. No pets. Electric/water/garbage included up to $500 month.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3382 NW 44TH TERRACE
3382 Northwest 44th Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1224 sqft
Lovely home in Quail Meadow with open living- dining room combination plus back porch converted to den with french doors. Kitchen also features breakfast nook area, split bedroom plan. Spacious garage and back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6375 SW 63RD STREET
6375 Southwest 63rd Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
3/2/2 -- West Wind Trails -- Built 2003, living square footage: 1663, breakfast nook, vaulted ceilings, tile in living room area, carpet in bedrooms. Screened porch, Split Plan, Open Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5228 NE 24TH STREET
5228 Northeast 24th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1780 sqft
Well cared for home and located on private street. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Huge master closet. Extra large inside laundry. There isn't a full size garage but enough for storage plus cute shed. Great home located close to shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4730 NW 45TH COURT
4730 Northwest 45th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1732 sqft
Beautiful home in the quiet and very desirable community of the fountains, very conveniently located.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5174 NW 26TH LANE
5174 Northwest 26th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Welcome to Ocala Palms, a lovely 55+community in the middle of NW Horse Country; minutes to the NEW World Equestrian Center & minutes to I-75. This home has great curb appeal and an extra wide driveway with extra golf cart garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocala, FL

Ocala apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcala 3 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with Garage
Ocala Apartments with GymOcala Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Apartments with PoolOcala Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Furnished ApartmentsOcala Luxury PlacesOcala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College