Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:43 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL with garages

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
326 Clark Street
326 Clark Street, Inverness, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
326 Clark St.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 S Belgrave Drive
3538 South Belgrave Drive, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
ROYAL OAKS VILLA * 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage * Absolutely beautiful! * Wood laminate flooring through out * New paint, new appliances * Large living and dining rooms, plus an eat in kitchen! * 2nd bath has tub/shower combo * Master bedroom has

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6241 E Vale Street
6241 East Vale Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1602 sqft
No interior pictures yet. We are doing a total remodel. It will be like new and you will love it. This is the one you've been waiting for! Home is a BIG 3 bedroom split plan with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
6605 East Wingate Street
6605 East Wingate Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1338 sqft
This delightful home located in Inverness, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,338sqft! Great curb appeal with long driveway, attached garage, and covered front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Inverness

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great section of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name. No Pets No Smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Inverness, FL

Inverness apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

