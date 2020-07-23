Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL with garages

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11908 NW 122ND Terrace
11908 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3012 sqft
One of a kind, 4 bed 3 bath pool home on over 7.5 acres with one of the best hilltop views in the county.
Results within 5 miles of Alachua
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
$
68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Heights
1604 NW 52nd Terrace
1604 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Light and bright ranch home in NW Gainesville's Kingswood subdivision. Pets welcome. Available July 19th. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a brick exterior with fresh interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Heights
4227 NW 20TH Street
4227 Northwest 20th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
This cozy 3BR/2BA home is located in Quail Creek - just off 39th Avenue. With over 1,400 square feet, the home features a spacious living room, kitchen with dining area, and a converted garage with bonus room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10064 NW 17th Road
10064 NW 17th Rd, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2056 sqft
Stunning 3/2.5 Home with Office & 2-Car Garage in Ellis Park - Ready for Move In! - This beautifully-maintained, 3-bed, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 NW 94th St
1611 Northwest 94th Street, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12933 NW 11th Place
12933 Northwest 11th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2097 sqft
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
862 NW 50th Terrace
862 Northwest 50th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillcrest) - 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3330 NW 24 Avenue
3330 Northwest 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1711 sqft
3330 NW 24 Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2 house on large lot close to schools, shopping and UF - 3/2 (Leewood) Nice home on very large lot close to schools, shopping, parks and UF.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont - Vista Palms
3653 NW 60th Lane
3653 Northwest 60th Lane, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1724 NW 38th St
1724 Northwest 38th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1642 sqft
Check out this new listing in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2421 NW 182nd St
2421 NW 182nd St, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4200 sqft
[Tour: https://www.flopho.com/2421-nw-182nd-st/] This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has a unique build with a triple dome structure. It is eco-friendly, modern and great for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2532 NW 49th Avenue
2532 Northwest 49th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1612 sqft
Beautiful Villas on the Lake Home! - Adorable Craftsman style home in Villas on the Lake! This beautiful house features an open living concept with a great room, spacious eat-in kitchen, ample cabinetry, split bedroom plan, vaulted ceiling and so

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Libby Heights
3506 NW 11th Avenue
3506 Northwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1966 sqft
3506 NW 11th Avenue Available 07/14/20 3506 NW 11th Avenue | Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights | For Rent - (3/2) Libby Heights. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights.
Results within 10 miles of Alachua
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
$
50 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
17 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
130 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Alachua, FL

Alachua apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

