Amenities
949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.5 HOUSE AVAILABLE IN FALL! WALK TO UF/SHANDS/SORORITY ROW
-Real wood floors throughout entire house except in the kitchen and bathrooms
-All appliances included plus washer & dryer
-Large property lot on the corner of 9th Rd and 13th St
-Paved porch area overlooking a creek on the side of the house
-Parking for 3 cars included on site
Some additional information about this house:
-This house is available for move in on August 21, 2020.
-The monthly rent is $3,700/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-A security deposit of $3,150 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $3,700 in deposits will be due at lease signing.
-Pets are permitted in the house with a refundable $100 pet deposit and an increase in rent of $25/month. Both of these are per pet.
In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) A security deposit equal to $3,150
3) A redecoration fee equal to $550
4) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant(s) has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score
Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.
(RLNE5808719)