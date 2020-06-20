Amenities

949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.5 HOUSE AVAILABLE IN FALL! WALK TO UF/SHANDS/SORORITY ROW



-Real wood floors throughout entire house except in the kitchen and bathrooms

-All appliances included plus washer & dryer

-Large property lot on the corner of 9th Rd and 13th St

-Paved porch area overlooking a creek on the side of the house

-Parking for 3 cars included on site



Some additional information about this house:

-This house is available for move in on August 21, 2020.

-The monthly rent is $3,700/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.

-A security deposit of $3,150 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $3,700 in deposits will be due at lease signing.

-Pets are permitted in the house with a refundable $100 pet deposit and an increase in rent of $25/month. Both of these are per pet.



In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.

2) A security deposit equal to $3,150

3) A redecoration fee equal to $550

4) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant(s) has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score



Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



