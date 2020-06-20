All apartments in Gainesville
949 SW 13th St
949 SW 13th St

949 Southwest 13th Street · (352) 327-9500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

949 Southwest 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 949 SW 13th St · Avail. Aug 21

$3,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2097 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.5 HOUSE AVAILABLE IN FALL! WALK TO UF/SHANDS/SORORITY ROW

-Real wood floors throughout entire house except in the kitchen and bathrooms
-All appliances included plus washer & dryer
-Large property lot on the corner of 9th Rd and 13th St
-Paved porch area overlooking a creek on the side of the house
-Parking for 3 cars included on site

Some additional information about this house:
-This house is available for move in on August 21, 2020.
-The monthly rent is $3,700/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-A security deposit of $3,150 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $3,700 in deposits will be due at lease signing.
-Pets are permitted in the house with a refundable $100 pet deposit and an increase in rent of $25/month. Both of these are per pet.

In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) A security deposit equal to $3,150
3) A redecoration fee equal to $550
4) A signed lease and parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant(s) has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score

Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.

(RLNE5808719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

