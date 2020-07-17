All apartments in Gainesville
927 SW 57TH TERRACE

927 Southwest 57th Terace · No Longer Available
Location

927 Southwest 57th Terace, Gainesville, FL 32607

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 101269

Rockwood Villas, an FHA-certified community in Gainesville. The community has beautiful oak trees and numerous amenities, including on-site maintenance and ample parking. This townhome is conveniently located to the University of Florida, UF Health, Santa Fe College and many shopping areas within Gainesville including Oak Mall. Very easy and quick access to the interstate and also is on the bus route. There are two pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and meeting area, including recreation room.

Room for rent, looking for a student rent $650 plus 1/3 utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101269
Property Id 101269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5883682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have any available units?
927 SW 57TH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have?
Some of 927 SW 57TH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 SW 57TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
927 SW 57TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 SW 57TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 927 SW 57TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 SW 57TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
