927 SW 57TH TERRACE

Rockwood Villas, an FHA-certified community in Gainesville. The community has beautiful oak trees and numerous amenities, including on-site maintenance and ample parking. This townhome is conveniently located to the University of Florida, UF Health, Santa Fe College and many shopping areas within Gainesville including Oak Mall. Very easy and quick access to the interstate and also is on the bus route. There are two pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and meeting area, including recreation room.



Room for rent, looking for a student rent $650 plus 1/3 utilities

No Pets Allowed



