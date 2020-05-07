Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

823 SE 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Very Cool 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! - Come view this cool 2 bedroom 1 bath house! This stand alone house includes parking and a nice big back yard. When you stroll up to this property, you'll be greeted with a nice screened in front porch, keeping those pesky mosquitoes away. When walking in, there is a nice area that could be used as a dining room. To the left of that you have the living room area which has ample room for furniture. Continuing further into the house, you have the kitchen which has nice counter space. This will lead you into the hallway, which includes the bathroom and both bedrooms. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



(RLNE5829062)