Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:27 PM

79 NW 48th Boulevard

79 Northwest 48th Boulevard · (352) 371-6100
79 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32607
Mill Pond

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location in Madison Square at Millpond. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! Spacious great room with extensive crown molding. Open kitchen with tile counter tops all appliances including refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. French doors open to brick paver screened porch which opens to brick walled private court yard, perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with two walk-in closets and luxury master bath with jetted garden tub. This home is bright and airy with lots of windows.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have any available units?
79 NW 48th Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have?
Some of 79 NW 48th Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 NW 48th Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
79 NW 48th Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 NW 48th Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 79 NW 48th Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 79 NW 48th Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 NW 48th Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have a pool?
No, 79 NW 48th Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 79 NW 48th Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 79 NW 48th Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 NW 48th Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
