79 NW 48th Boulevard

Excellent location in Madison Square at Millpond. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! Spacious great room with extensive crown molding. Open kitchen with tile counter tops all appliances including refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. French doors open to brick paver screened porch which opens to brick walled private court yard, perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with two walk-in closets and luxury master bath with jetted garden tub. This home is bright and airy with lots of windows.