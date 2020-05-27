All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:30 PM

60 NW 44TH ST

60 Northwest 44th Street · (904) 629-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Northwest 44th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
In the heart of Gainesville located 2 miles from UF and NFRMC and right down the road from GHFC gym, bus stops, movie theater, Oaks mall, restaurants, medical facilities and more. Although this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home is convenient to many amenities it is also tucked away in a safe and quiet neighborhood at the end of a private road with no through traffic! Features a full kitchen remodel & wine bar, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and gas stove. All new energy efficient windows and French doors leading out to spacious back deck and pool. The 40 foot in-ground pool has salt system (no harsh chemicals) with energy efficient pool pump, large spill-over hot tub and extensive ''cool deck'' all around. Bathrooms remodeled with new cabinets, 18'' tile flooring and stonework

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 NW 44TH ST have any available units?
60 NW 44TH ST has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 NW 44TH ST have?
Some of 60 NW 44TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 NW 44TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
60 NW 44TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 NW 44TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 60 NW 44TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 60 NW 44TH ST offer parking?
No, 60 NW 44TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 60 NW 44TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 NW 44TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 NW 44TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 60 NW 44TH ST has a pool.
Does 60 NW 44TH ST have accessible units?
No, 60 NW 44TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 60 NW 44TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 NW 44TH ST has units with dishwashers.
