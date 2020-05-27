60 NW 44TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

In the heart of Gainesville located 2 miles from UF and NFRMC and right down the road from GHFC gym, bus stops, movie theater, Oaks mall, restaurants, medical facilities and more. Although this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home is convenient to many amenities it is also tucked away in a safe and quiet neighborhood at the end of a private road with no through traffic! Features a full kitchen remodel & wine bar, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and gas stove. All new energy efficient windows and French doors leading out to spacious back deck and pool. The 40 foot in-ground pool has salt system (no harsh chemicals) with energy efficient pool pump, large spill-over hot tub and extensive ''cool deck'' all around. Bathrooms remodeled with new cabinets, 18'' tile flooring and stonework