Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

5901 NE Waldo Road

5901 Waldo Road · (352) 262-0027
Location

5901 Waldo Road, Gainesville, FL 32609

Price and availability



Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This 100,000 SF warehouse facility is located on one of the major arteries in Gainesville, Waldo Road (State Road-24). With convenient access toGainesville Regional Airport/GNV (0.5 miles south of the property), this is an ideal location for a business that has a high demand on distribution and transit. The 100,000SF space is divided into 3 spaces, one that is currently occupied by Iron Mountain (file storage). One that is currently occupied by TailGate Guys. The remaining 30,000 sf available space includes features such as: 2 roll-up doors, ample parking spaces and good signage on NE Waldo Road. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have any available units?
5901 NE Waldo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 5901 NE Waldo Road currently offering any rent specials?
5901 NE Waldo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 NE Waldo Road pet-friendly?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road offer parking?
Yes, 5901 NE Waldo Road does offer parking.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have a pool?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road does not have a pool.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have accessible units?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 NE Waldo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 NE Waldo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
