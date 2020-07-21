All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

5749 SW 10 PL

5749 Southwest 10th Place · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5749 Southwest 10th Place, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5749 SW 10 PL · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
5749 SW 10 PL Available 08/14/20 5749 SW 10th Place (Rockwood Villas) - 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in Rockwood Villas built in 1989 with approx. 1400 Sq. Ft. Features include tile flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms, living and dining combination, upstairs bedroom with loft overlooking living area and private restroom, fully screened porch, and more! Kitchen appliances include, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer dryer hookups only.

Residents of Rockwood Villas have access to a community pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Rockwood is conveniently located near the Mall, Butler Plaza, Celebration Pointe, and UF, and sits on bus routes to UF and Santa Fe.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.
$1,150/MO & $1,150 S/D
MLS#416320

(RLNE1864455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 SW 10 PL have any available units?
5749 SW 10 PL has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 SW 10 PL have?
Some of 5749 SW 10 PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 SW 10 PL currently offering any rent specials?
5749 SW 10 PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 SW 10 PL pet-friendly?
No, 5749 SW 10 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 5749 SW 10 PL offer parking?
No, 5749 SW 10 PL does not offer parking.
Does 5749 SW 10 PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5749 SW 10 PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 SW 10 PL have a pool?
Yes, 5749 SW 10 PL has a pool.
Does 5749 SW 10 PL have accessible units?
No, 5749 SW 10 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 SW 10 PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 SW 10 PL has units with dishwashers.
