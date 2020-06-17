All apartments in Gainesville
Location

4957 Northwest 1st Place, Gainesville, FL 32607
Mill Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4957 NW 1st Place · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3-Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Monticello at Mill Pond Available Early June! - Available early June, this beautiful, well-maintained townhome is located in the desirable Monticello at Mill Pond community, convenient to bus routes, UF Campus, Santa Fe College, North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville Health & Fitness Center, shopping, dining, & entertainment!
This two-story townhome features three spacious bedrooms, each with a private bath & walk-in closets, a loft space upstairs, a half-bath downstairs convenient for guests & visitors, a fully-equipped kitchen, a utility area with washer/dryer included, & has been recently updated with laminate flooring in the common & living areas & carpet in the bedrooms.
Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, & groundskeeping & trash collection are included by the HOA!

Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per adult
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4957 NW 1st Place have any available units?
4957 NW 1st Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4957 NW 1st Place have?
Some of 4957 NW 1st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4957 NW 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
4957 NW 1st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 NW 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 4957 NW 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 4957 NW 1st Place offer parking?
No, 4957 NW 1st Place does not offer parking.
Does 4957 NW 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4957 NW 1st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 NW 1st Place have a pool?
Yes, 4957 NW 1st Place has a pool.
Does 4957 NW 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 4957 NW 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 NW 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4957 NW 1st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
