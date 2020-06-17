4957 NW 1st Place

Amenities
Beautiful 3-Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Monticello at Mill Pond Available Early June! - Available early June, this beautiful, well-maintained townhome is located in the desirable Monticello at Mill Pond community, convenient to bus routes, UF Campus, Santa Fe College, North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville Health & Fitness Center, shopping, dining, & entertainment!
This two-story townhome features three spacious bedrooms, each with a private bath & walk-in closets, a loft space upstairs, a half-bath downstairs convenient for guests & visitors, a fully-equipped kitchen, a utility area with washer/dryer included, & has been recently updated with laminate flooring in the common & living areas & carpet in the bedrooms.
Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, & groundskeeping & trash collection are included by the HOA!
Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!
*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*
$60.00 Application Fee per adult
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5629628)