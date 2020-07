Amenities

4116 SW 15th Place Available 08/27/20 Big townhouse close to UF in Mossy Oaks - 2/2.5 (Mossy Oaks) Spacious condo close to UF, shopping, oaks mall, restaurants and I-75. Tiled entry foyer leads to great room. Kitchen has nice oak cabinets white on white appliances and a dining and serving bar that overlooks the living room and dining room combination. Sliding glass doors of living room leads to private courtyard. Half bath downstairs and two bedroom and bathrooms upstairs with a balcony off the back bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Sorry No Pets. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4147078)