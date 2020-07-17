Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym game room pool

3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 Available 08/14/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kensington - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome built in 2002 with Approx. 1176 Sq. Ft. Features include wood laminate, carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout, breakfast bar, dining room with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, master suite with walk-in closet and private restroom, under-stairs storage closet, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and game room. No pets. No smoking.



Kensington North is conveniently located off 20th Ave near shopping, dining, and entertainment, at Butler Plaza, Butler North, and Celebration Pointe. Multiple bus routes outside complex.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.

$995/MO & $995 S/D

MLS #367811



(RLNE1864453)