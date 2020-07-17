All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3890 SW 20th Ave #1703

3890 Southwest 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3890 Southwest 20th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
pool
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 Available 08/14/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kensington - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome built in 2002 with Approx. 1176 Sq. Ft. Features include wood laminate, carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout, breakfast bar, dining room with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, master suite with walk-in closet and private restroom, under-stairs storage closet, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and game room. No pets. No smoking.

Kensington North is conveniently located off 20th Ave near shopping, dining, and entertainment, at Butler Plaza, Butler North, and Celebration Pointe. Multiple bus routes outside complex.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.
$995/MO & $995 S/D
MLS #367811

(RLNE1864453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have any available units?
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have?
Some of 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 currently offering any rent specials?
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 pet-friendly?
No, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 offer parking?
No, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 does not offer parking.
Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have a pool?
Yes, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 has a pool.
Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have accessible units?
No, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 does not have accessible units.
Does 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 has units with dishwashers.
