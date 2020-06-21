Amenities
3705 NW 56th Place Available 08/05/20 Mile Run Beauty! - Mile Run Beauty! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in sought after Mile Run has a fully updated kitchen and bathroom complete with granite counter tops, nice private courtyard, and wood flooring in the living area! This neighborhood comes with a community pool, tennis, racquetball, fitness center, playground and walking trails.
No pets allowed.
1st month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in. Applicant must be able to qualify without a lease guarantor.
