All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 3705 NW 56th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
3705 NW 56th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3705 NW 56th Place

3705 Northwest 56th Place · (352) 372-9525 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3705 Northwest 56th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3705 NW 56th Place · Avail. Aug 5

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
3705 NW 56th Place Available 08/05/20 Mile Run Beauty! - Mile Run Beauty! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in sought after Mile Run has a fully updated kitchen and bathroom complete with granite counter tops, nice private courtyard, and wood flooring in the living area! This neighborhood comes with a community pool, tennis, racquetball, fitness center, playground and walking trails.

No pets allowed.

1st month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in. Applicant must be able to qualify without a lease guarantor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 NW 56th Place have any available units?
3705 NW 56th Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 NW 56th Place have?
Some of 3705 NW 56th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 NW 56th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3705 NW 56th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 NW 56th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3705 NW 56th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3705 NW 56th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3705 NW 56th Place does offer parking.
Does 3705 NW 56th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 NW 56th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 NW 56th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3705 NW 56th Place has a pool.
Does 3705 NW 56th Place have accessible units?
No, 3705 NW 56th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 NW 56th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 NW 56th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3705 NW 56th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity