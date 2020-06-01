Amenities

2916 SW 40th Place Available 08/11/20 2916 SW 40th Place (Serenola Manor) - 3 bed 2 bath home built in 1995 with approx. 1354 Sq. Ft. Features include kitchen, living, and dining combination, vaulted ceilings in living area, breakfast bar, carpet, ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring, screened patio, back yard with privacy fence, a one-car garage, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer/dryer included but not warranted. Furniture pictured is not included. NO PETS.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.

$1,295 /MO & $1,295 S/D



No Pets Allowed



