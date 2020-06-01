All apartments in Gainesville
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2916 Southwest 40th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2916 SW 40th Place · Avail. Aug 11

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2916 SW 40th Place Available 08/11/20 2916 SW 40th Place (Serenola Manor) - 3 bed 2 bath home built in 1995 with approx. 1354 Sq. Ft. Features include kitchen, living, and dining combination, vaulted ceilings in living area, breakfast bar, carpet, ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring, screened patio, back yard with privacy fence, a one-car garage, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer/dryer included but not warranted. Furniture pictured is not included. NO PETS.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.
$1,295 /MO & $1,295 S/D

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2339272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2916 SW 40th Place have any available units?
2916 SW 40th Place has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 SW 40th Place have?
Some of 2916 SW 40th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 SW 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2916 SW 40th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 SW 40th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2916 SW 40th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2916 SW 40th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2916 SW 40th Place does offer parking.
Does 2916 SW 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 SW 40th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 SW 40th Place have a pool?
No, 2916 SW 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2916 SW 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 2916 SW 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 SW 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 SW 40th Place has units with dishwashers.

