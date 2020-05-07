All apartments in Gainesville
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2807 NW 54TH AVENUE

2807 Northwest 54th Avenue · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2807 Northwest 54th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE · Avail. Aug 11

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE Available 08/11/20 2807 NW 54th Ave. (Northwood Oaks) - 3BR/2BA home, approx. 1278 sq. ft Home features separate living room with large windows to offer natural light. Separate family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors lead to large fenced back yard. Kitchen with eat in dining area. Ceramic tile in common areas, newer paint throughout and newer carpet in bedrooms. 1 car carport and additional storage with washer/dryer hookups. Lease MUST end July 31, 2020.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.
$1295/MO & $1295 S/D

(RLNE3338286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have any available units?
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have?
Some of 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 NW 54TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
