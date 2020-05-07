Amenities

w/d hookup carport fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

2807 NW 54TH AVENUE Available 08/11/20 2807 NW 54th Ave. (Northwood Oaks) - 3BR/2BA home, approx. 1278 sq. ft Home features separate living room with large windows to offer natural light. Separate family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors lead to large fenced back yard. Kitchen with eat in dining area. Ceramic tile in common areas, newer paint throughout and newer carpet in bedrooms. 1 car carport and additional storage with washer/dryer hookups. Lease MUST end July 31, 2020.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

$1295/MO & $1295 S/D



(RLNE3338286)