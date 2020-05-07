2707 NW 4th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available for FALL 2020!!!



This large four bedroom, three bath house is located on the corner of NW 4th Place and NW 27th Street which is walking distance to UF. The downstairs features a living room with a high ceiling and fireplace, dining room with a vaulted ceiling, kitchen with an outside entrance, high bar and a pass-thru to a formal dining room. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located downstairs. Upstairs features a master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a fourth bedroom and a third bathroom with a walk-in shower. The laundry room with full-size washer and dryer are also located upstairs. Security deposits are equal to one months rent and application fees are $25 per person over 18 years of age.



No pets allowed.