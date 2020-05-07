All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

2707 NW 4th Pl

2707 Northwest 4th Place · (352) 374-8579
Location

2707 Northwest 4th Place, Gainesville, FL 32607
Hibiscus Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available for FALL 2020!!!

This large four bedroom, three bath house is located on the corner of NW 4th Place and NW 27th Street which is walking distance to UF. The downstairs features a living room with a high ceiling and fireplace, dining room with a vaulted ceiling, kitchen with an outside entrance, high bar and a pass-thru to a formal dining room. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located downstairs. Upstairs features a master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a fourth bedroom and a third bathroom with a walk-in shower. The laundry room with full-size washer and dryer are also located upstairs. Security deposits are equal to one months rent and application fees are $25 per person over 18 years of age.

No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 NW 4th Pl have any available units?
2707 NW 4th Pl has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 NW 4th Pl have?
Some of 2707 NW 4th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 NW 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2707 NW 4th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 NW 4th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2707 NW 4th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2707 NW 4th Pl offer parking?
No, 2707 NW 4th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2707 NW 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 NW 4th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 NW 4th Pl have a pool?
No, 2707 NW 4th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2707 NW 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2707 NW 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 NW 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 NW 4th Pl has units with dishwashers.
