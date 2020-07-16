Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2619 NW 2nd Avenue Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Hibiscus Park - Near UF Law! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath house with separate den/office within a 5 minute walk to the UF Law School and a 7 minute walk to the UF main campus. Stroll to Midtown, football games, and into class. Wood floors throughout the home. Separate dining room, living room and den. The large kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. Two of the bedrooms have their own en-suite bathrooms, while the largest bedroom has a bathroom just outside of it. There is also a 1-car garage (with a remote-control operated garage door), a driveway and plenty of parking in front of the house. The house also has a big front yard and an even bigger back yard. The house also has digitally-controlled central AC and heating. All of the bedrooms have remote-controlled fans . Also included are a full-size washer and dryer. The rent includes professional lawn maintenance.

Pets: Small dog or cat allowed with fee. Maximum one pet. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

FOR YOUR VIDEO TOUR PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bet79UiEQ18



(RLNE3741868)