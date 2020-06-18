All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

1740 NW 1st Avenue

1740 Southwest 1st Avenue · (352) 371-6100
Location

1740 Southwest 1st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

Amenities

This mixed-use development is within foot steps to the University of Florida, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and O'Connell Center. This project consists of 589 student beds, 553 parking spaces (200 are dedicated to the public), and 15,000 square feet of bottom floor retail space. This project is conveniently located in the heart of midtown which is surrounded by student housing. The retail spaces can be configured to fit your exact need with a minimum of 1,066 SF to a maximum 6,264 SF. Uses will allow, restaurant, professional office,and general retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have any available units?
1740 NW 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1740 NW 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1740 NW 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 NW 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1740 NW 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1740 NW 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 NW 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1740 NW 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1740 NW 1st Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 NW 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 NW 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 NW 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
