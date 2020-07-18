1573 NW 29th Road 2.

Amenities

2/2 ( Eagle Trace) Charming, updated townhome. Unit is in a great location, convenient to UF, Shands, schools, shopping & restaurants. 2nd floor- flat unit carpet/ Tiled floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and baths. Kitchen has appliances and updated wooden cabinets. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections only. Hall bath room with tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Bedrooms are carpeted. Parking for 2 (open unassigned). Community pool and club house. est sq ft 1188. Please confirm the move-in date from the co-listing agent before you apply. Application fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. Renters insurance required (PL 300K & PP 20K).