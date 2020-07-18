All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like
1573 NW 29th Road 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1573 NW 29th Road 2
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1573 NW 29th Road 2

1573 NW 29th Rd · (352) 665-9433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1573 NW 29th Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2/2 ( Eagle Trace) Charming, updated townhome. Unit is in a great location, convenient to UF, Shands, schools, shopping & restaurants. 2nd floor- flat unit carpet/ Tiled floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and baths. Kitchen has appliances and updated wooden cabinets. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections only. Hall bath room with tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Bedrooms are carpeted. Parking for 2 (open unassigned). Community pool and club house. est sq ft 1188. Please confirm the move-in date from the co-listing agent before you apply. Application fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. Renters insurance required (PL 300K & PP 20K).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have any available units?
1573 NW 29th Road 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have?
Some of 1573 NW 29th Road 2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 NW 29th Road 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1573 NW 29th Road 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 NW 29th Road 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 offers parking.
Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 has a pool.
Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have accessible units?
No, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 NW 29th Road 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1573 NW 29th Road 2 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLCitrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe CollegeCollege of Central FloridaEdward Waters CollegeJacksonville University