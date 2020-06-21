15 NW 29th Street

Amenities

Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home. Large living room has drop down flooring and extended area off living room and dining room. Kitchen cabinets include an appliance garage and plenty of storage. Appliances include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, and Microwave. Split plan with 3 bedrooms 2 bath son one side and master with separate bath and cedar lined walk in closet on other side of house. Washer and Dryer included but not warrantied. Two car carport with extra parking. Fenced back yard with wooden deck. Lawn care included.



Pets allowed. Two pet maximum with a $250.00 pet fee per pet.



