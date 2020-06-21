All apartments in Gainesville
15 NW 29th Street

15 Northwest 29th Street · (352) 373-7578 ext. 711
Location

15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607
Black Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15 NW 29th Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home. Large living room has drop down flooring and extended area off living room and dining room. Kitchen cabinets include an appliance garage and plenty of storage. Appliances include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, and Microwave. Split plan with 3 bedrooms 2 bath son one side and master with separate bath and cedar lined walk in closet on other side of house. Washer and Dryer included but not warrantied. Two car carport with extra parking. Fenced back yard with wooden deck. Lawn care included.

Pets allowed. Two pet maximum with a $250.00 pet fee per pet.

Contact Crystal Mixon at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
(352) 373-7578

(RLNE5629270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 NW 29th Street have any available units?
15 NW 29th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 NW 29th Street have?
Some of 15 NW 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 NW 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 NW 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 NW 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 NW 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 NW 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 NW 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 15 NW 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 NW 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 NW 29th Street have a pool?
No, 15 NW 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 NW 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 NW 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 NW 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 NW 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
