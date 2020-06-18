All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
125 NW 23rd Avenue 12
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

125 NW 23rd Avenue 12

125 NW 23rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 YR LEASE SPECIA OFFER!...Don't Miss this Opportunity! Only FULLY READY space available in Busy Plaza! Located next door to busy restaurants in an established retail complex. It has with HIGH ceilings, wood plank floors, and plenty of parking. It is also only four blocks away from Ward Supermarket. Please call agent for easy showing; the tenant is still operating business here. Please register for upcoming property availability. You can sign up for future availability for larger spaces or warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have any available units?
125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 currently offering any rent specials?
125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 pet-friendly?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 offer parking?
Yes, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does offer parking.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have a pool?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does not have a pool.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have accessible units?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 NW 23rd Avenue 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University