Gainesville, FL
1226 NW 4th Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1226 NW 4th Avenue

1226 Northwest 4th Avenue · (352) 337-9255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Gainesville
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1226 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1226 NW 4th Avenue · Avail. Aug 6

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1226 NW 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House!! - This two story property is absolutely awesome! Located just a short walk away from the business school and Publix, you can't beat it! When entering the front door, you are greeted with a very sizable living room. If you head to the back of the house, you will be led into a hallway where you have both bedrooms separated by the shared bathroom. To the left is the dining room, which is the perfect size to fit a table and chairs. Behind the dining room is your kitchen which has a good amount of cabinets and counter space. Behind the kitchen is the laundry/mud room which also acts as a back door. Heading upstairs, there is a spacious loft, boasting another half kitchen with a sink and refrigerator, the third bedroom, the second bathroom and extra living space. Heading out to the backyard, you'll be blown away. This yard is MASSIVE. The house includes a deck to hangout on and a paved side yard. On top of that you get all the space in the yard where you can park your car or put benches. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5835447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have any available units?
1226 NW 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1226 NW 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 NW 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 NW 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 NW 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 NW 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 NW 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
