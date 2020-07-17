All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E

1212 Southwest 14th Avenue · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1212 Southwest 14th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
volleyball court
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E Available 08/10/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Oakbrook Walk - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom mostly furnished Condo close to UF with pool view and steps away from Volley Ball and Basketball court. Features new energy efficient a/c system. Appliances include newer stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Newer carpet in living room and bedrooms, new wood like flooring in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer included but not warranted.

Pest control included. Basic cable and internet included in rent (provided by HOA). Lease must end June 30th or July 31st of 2021. No pets.

Upon Approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00
$1,150/Mo & $1,150 S/D

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2784952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have any available units?
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have?
Some of 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E offer parking?
No, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E has a pool.
Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity