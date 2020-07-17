Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E Available 08/10/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Oakbrook Walk - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom mostly furnished Condo close to UF with pool view and steps away from Volley Ball and Basketball court. Features new energy efficient a/c system. Appliances include newer stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Newer carpet in living room and bedrooms, new wood like flooring in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer included but not warranted.



Pest control included. Basic cable and internet included in rent (provided by HOA). Lease must end June 30th or July 31st of 2021. No pets.



Upon Approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00

$1,150/Mo & $1,150 S/D



No Pets Allowed



