Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:49 PM

1125 NW 10th Avenue

1125 Northwest 10th Avenue · (352) 538-1092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Northwest 10th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Available August 1st. Super cute cottage on a corner lot less than a mile to UF and UF/Health. This two bedroom, one bathroom home has lots of charm with covered front and rear porch, covered and screened breezeway, large fenced yard with flowering camellias and citrus trees. The historic 1939 finishes include wood floors, brick fireplace and built-ins. Off the front porch, enter the living room with an open plan toward the dining room overlooking the rear yard. The kitchen has original wood cabinets, tile countertops and a door leading to the backyard. Through the breezeway is an attached one car garage that also has the laundry area and a workshop. A little too tight in there for a car though. The two bedrooms share a guest bathroom with vintage tile and more storage. The home is walking distance to MidTown Gainesville,the new Publix Shopping Center on NW 13th Street and area shops and restaurants. It is also a block from a mainline of the RTS bus stop. Tenant pays all utilities. Professional lawn maintenance included. $47 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have any available units?
1125 NW 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have?
Some of 1125 NW 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 NW 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1125 NW 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 NW 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1125 NW 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1125 NW 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 NW 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1125 NW 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1125 NW 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 NW 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 NW 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
