1125 NW 10th Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 1st. Super cute cottage on a corner lot less than a mile to UF and UF/Health. This two bedroom, one bathroom home has lots of charm with covered front and rear porch, covered and screened breezeway, large fenced yard with flowering camellias and citrus trees. The historic 1939 finishes include wood floors, brick fireplace and built-ins. Off the front porch, enter the living room with an open plan toward the dining room overlooking the rear yard. The kitchen has original wood cabinets, tile countertops and a door leading to the backyard. Through the breezeway is an attached one car garage that also has the laundry area and a workshop. A little too tight in there for a car though. The two bedrooms share a guest bathroom with vintage tile and more storage. The home is walking distance to MidTown Gainesville,the new Publix Shopping Center on NW 13th Street and area shops and restaurants. It is also a block from a mainline of the RTS bus stop. Tenant pays all utilities. Professional lawn maintenance included. $47 application fee.