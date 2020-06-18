Amenities

1112 NW 3rd Avenue Available 08/07/20 3/1.5 House Walking Distance to Campus & Midtown! Available for Fall 2020! (Application pending) - Available for Fall 2020, this charming, two-story, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath house is located just three blocks to UF and Midtown! The first floor features a Florida room, a half bath, and a kitchen/dining room combo with tile floor. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, with original hardwood floors, a window unit in each room, and a full bath. The property has a driveway and comes with off-street parking! Rent includes yard care! Sorry - no pets!



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)



No Pets Allowed



