Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1112 NW 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1112 NW 3rd Avenue

1112 Northwest 3rd Avenue · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
Location

1112 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 NW 3rd Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
1112 NW 3rd Avenue Available 08/07/20 3/1.5 House Walking Distance to Campus & Midtown! Available for Fall 2020! (Application pending) - Available for Fall 2020, this charming, two-story, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath house is located just three blocks to UF and Midtown! The first floor features a Florida room, a half bath, and a kitchen/dining room combo with tile floor. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, with original hardwood floors, a window unit in each room, and a full bath. The property has a driveway and comes with off-street parking! Rent includes yard care! Sorry - no pets!

Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3123283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have any available units?
1112 NW 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1112 NW 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 NW 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 NW 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 NW 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 NW 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
