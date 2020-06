Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 BR 1 BA Duckpond apartment has large combination living room and kitchen area with a refrigerator, sink, toaster oven, and hotplates. The furniture in the pictures is for staging purposes only. Ample storage, fenced yard, grandaddy oaks, cute front porch and plenty of off-street parking. The rent and utilities are affordable. Clean, well-maintained, available now. One month security deposit, application fee $45. Apartment is limited to one occupant.