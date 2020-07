Amenities

recently renovated microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Step out of your door and already land at the University of Florida! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely renovated and updated for the modern Gainesvillian. Make student living easy being located just one block from UF property, and close proximity to Shands Hospital, VA, and midtown shopping and nightlife.