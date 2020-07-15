Amenities

1013 NW 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING!! Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House For Fall 2020!! - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath! This house includes wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen! The kitchen is equipped with a nice sized stainless refrigerator and a stainless oven/stove. The kitchen also provides plenty of cabinet space, so you don't have to worry about storage. Through the kitchen is a door that leads to your laundry room, where you'll find the washer and dryer. The bedrooms feel nice and cozy and provide plenty of natural light. Also included with this house is parking as the house has a small driveway where you can park and keep your car off the busy streets. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



