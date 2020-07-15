All apartments in Gainesville
1013 NW 4th Avenue
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1013 NW 4th Avenue

1013 Northwest 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1013 NW 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING!! Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House For Fall 2020!! - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath! This house includes wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen! The kitchen is equipped with a nice sized stainless refrigerator and a stainless oven/stove. The kitchen also provides plenty of cabinet space, so you don't have to worry about storage. Through the kitchen is a door that leads to your laundry room, where you'll find the washer and dryer. The bedrooms feel nice and cozy and provide plenty of natural light. Also included with this house is parking as the house has a small driveway where you can park and keep your car off the busy streets. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5838491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have any available units?
1013 NW 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1013 NW 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 NW 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1013 NW 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 NW 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 NW 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1013 NW 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 NW 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1013 NW 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1013 NW 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 NW 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 NW 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
