Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1425 South Burgandy Trail
Location

1425 South Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All brick 6 bedroom home located in Julington Creeks Westgate community. This home has it all including an in ground pool that overlooks the beautiful lake. 6 bedrooms and 4 baths, 3,187 sq ft of living space, 3 car garage, wood floors throughout 1st floor. Master suite is huge with master bath attached. Large garden tub, walk in shower, double sinks, huge walk in closet, beautiful open kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks family room. Kitchen also has attached dining area for extra space, double ovens, pantry and all the cabinet space you need. Living room has beautiful, large windows that allow lots of natural sunlight. Separate washer and dryer room, large bedrooms, formal living and dining room. This home is a must see!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have any available units?
1425 South Burgandy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have?
Some of 1425 South Burgandy Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 South Burgandy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1425 South Burgandy Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 South Burgandy Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 South Burgandy Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1425 South Burgandy Trail does offer parking.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 South Burgandy Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1425 South Burgandy Trail has a pool.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have accessible units?
No, 1425 South Burgandy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 South Burgandy Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 South Burgandy Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 South Burgandy Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
