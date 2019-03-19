1425 South Burgandy Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

All brick 6 bedroom home located in Julington Creeks Westgate community. This home has it all including an in ground pool that overlooks the beautiful lake. 6 bedrooms and 4 baths, 3,187 sq ft of living space, 3 car garage, wood floors throughout 1st floor. Master suite is huge with master bath attached. Large garden tub, walk in shower, double sinks, huge walk in closet, beautiful open kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks family room. Kitchen also has attached dining area for extra space, double ovens, pantry and all the cabinet space you need. Living room has beautiful, large windows that allow lots of natural sunlight. Separate washer and dryer room, large bedrooms, formal living and dining room. This home is a must see!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.