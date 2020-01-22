All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1117 AJUGA CT

1117 Ajuga Court · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Ajuga Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home with study is located in Julington Creek Plantation! This well maintained home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast area. There is new tile flooring in the main areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint inside & out, and updates throughout. The master bedroom suite has dual sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower. The home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a large privacy fenced back yard. There is a two car garage with opener. You can enjoy all the amenities that Julington Creek Plantation has to offer. This great home is located in St. Johns County, which has an excellent school system. There are many restaurant and shopping choices nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 AJUGA CT have any available units?
1117 AJUGA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1117 AJUGA CT have?
Some of 1117 AJUGA CT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 AJUGA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1117 AJUGA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 AJUGA CT pet-friendly?
No, 1117 AJUGA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1117 AJUGA CT offers parking.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 AJUGA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT have a pool?
No, 1117 AJUGA CT does not have a pool.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT have accessible units?
No, 1117 AJUGA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 AJUGA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 AJUGA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 AJUGA CT does not have units with air conditioning.

