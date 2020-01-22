1117 AJUGA CT

Amenities

This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home with study is located in Julington Creek Plantation! This well maintained home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast area. There is new tile flooring in the main areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint inside & out, and updates throughout. The master bedroom suite has dual sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower. The home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a large privacy fenced back yard. There is a two car garage with opener. You can enjoy all the amenities that Julington Creek Plantation has to offer. This great home is located in St. Johns County, which has an excellent school system. There are many restaurant and shopping choices nearby.