9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311

Rent this lake-front modern and updated 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath unit at The Beach Club in Fontainebleau. New appliances, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful lake front views. Community is in prime location and surrounded by excellent malls, restaurants, schools. Within minutes of airport and beaches. Easy access to main highways. A MUST see! Reserved parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Amenities include gym, gate security guard, pools, tennis courts and private beach on the premises for resident use. Great unit and centrally located in a gated community. Great apartment. Great Price.