Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:00 AM

9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311

9375 Fontainebleau Boulevard · (786) 346-4190
Location

9375 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainbleau East

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Rent this lake-front modern and updated 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath unit at The Beach Club in Fontainebleau. New appliances, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful lake front views. Community is in prime location and surrounded by excellent malls, restaurants, schools. Within minutes of airport and beaches. Easy access to main highways. A MUST see! Reserved parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Amenities include gym, gate security guard, pools, tennis courts and private beach on the premises for resident use. Great unit and centrally located in a gated community. Great apartment. Great Price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have any available units?
9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountainebleau, FL.
What amenities does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have?
Some of 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 currently offering any rent specials?
9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 pet-friendly?
No, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 offer parking?
Yes, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 offers parking.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have a pool?
Yes, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 has a pool.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have accessible units?
No, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 does not have accessible units.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9375 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt L-311 does not have units with air conditioning.
