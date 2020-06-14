Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Pierce renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oakland Park District
1 Unit Available
507 S. 8th St #A
507 South 8th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Property is an upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Property has an upstairs attic for additional storage space.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
35 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Lucie Village
1 Unit Available
3772 Outrigger Court
3772 Outrigger Drive, St. Lucie Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3564 sqft
Fully Furnished home on the Indian River Lagoon with dock and great views . This 3 bedroom offers many updates including custom wood floors and tile.Kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, all updated .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
2/1 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions WD Hookups 136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
868 Canary Terrace
868 Southwest Canary Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1780 sqft
Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Pierce, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Pierce renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

