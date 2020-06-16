All apartments in Fort Pierce
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 S Indian River Drive

2507 South Indian River Drive · (954) 588-7588
Location

2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6343 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River. Salt Water Pool, East View, Gorgeous Sunrises & Sets; Cultural Community, Fishing, Boating, Shopping, Farmer's Market, Entertainment, Theater, Fine and Casual Dining, Moments to the Ocean, Lighted Tennis Court, 2 Story, Pleasant sounds of Nature, melodious Courtyard Fountain; Raised platform deep Pool overlooking the Water, w/ BBQ, Cabana and Lounges. Lighted Tennis Court, Chef's Kitchen, Music room w/ Grand Piano, Formal Dining, 2 Fireplaces. Pecky Cypress Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Wrought Iron Gates, Portuguese Tiled Staircase. Private. Exquisite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have any available units?
2507 S Indian River Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2507 S Indian River Drive have?
Some of 2507 S Indian River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 S Indian River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 S Indian River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 S Indian River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2507 S Indian River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Pierce.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2507 S Indian River Drive does offer parking.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 S Indian River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2507 S Indian River Drive has a pool.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 S Indian River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 S Indian River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 S Indian River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 S Indian River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
