2507 S Indian River Drive

Amenities
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River. Salt Water Pool, East View, Gorgeous Sunrises & Sets; Cultural Community, Fishing, Boating, Shopping, Farmer's Market, Entertainment, Theater, Fine and Casual Dining, Moments to the Ocean, Lighted Tennis Court, 2 Story, Pleasant sounds of Nature, melodious Courtyard Fountain; Raised platform deep Pool overlooking the Water, w/ BBQ, Cabana and Lounges. Lighted Tennis Court, Chef's Kitchen, Music room w/ Grand Piano, Formal Dining, 2 Fireplaces. Pecky Cypress Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Wrought Iron Gates, Portuguese Tiled Staircase. Private. Exquisite.