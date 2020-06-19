1907 Mariner Bay Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Furnit annual or Seasonal Rent. Luxury Townhome located on HUTCHINSON ISLAND with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, media room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area, family room, porch and 2 balconies. The bright spacious floor plan w/ volume ceilings includes a great room & dining room, is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Master suite bedroom offer bonus room for an office or den with large walk in closet, tiled bath, roman tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The home features ceramic title, carpeted floors, Located in Mariner Bay, a new community nestled between the ocean and Intracoastal, next to a park and only steps to the beach! measurements are approximate, Information contained herein is deemed reliable but subj to errors & omission.