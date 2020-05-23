All apartments in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
9954 Chiana CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

9954 Chiana CIR

9954 Chiana Circle · (239) 289-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9954 Chiana Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33905
Forum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
***Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage with tile throughout the downstairs. Enjoy large walk in closet in the master bedroom, custom paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets throughout unit, marble bathroom tops, upgraded appliance package, all right across the street from the amenities such as pool, spa, gym, kids playground, tennis, and much more! Cable is included in the rental rate. Full time gated community right off the interestate 75. Across the street from the Forum shopping plaza!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9954 Chiana CIR have any available units?
9954 Chiana CIR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9954 Chiana CIR have?
Some of 9954 Chiana CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9954 Chiana CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9954 Chiana CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9954 Chiana CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9954 Chiana CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9954 Chiana CIR does offer parking.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9954 Chiana CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9954 Chiana CIR has a pool.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR have accessible units?
No, 9954 Chiana CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9954 Chiana CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9954 Chiana CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9954 Chiana CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
