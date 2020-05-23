9954 Chiana CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

***Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage with tile throughout the downstairs. Enjoy large walk in closet in the master bedroom, custom paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets throughout unit, marble bathroom tops, upgraded appliance package, all right across the street from the amenities such as pool, spa, gym, kids playground, tennis, and much more! Cable is included in the rental rate. Full time gated community right off the interestate 75. Across the street from the Forum shopping plaza!