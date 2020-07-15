All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP

8546 Bernwood Cove Loop · (941) 960-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8546 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available August 1st, 2020. Enjoy Florida at its finest! Second floor condo with vaulted ceilings - clean and spacious with newer paint and carpeting! Master Bedroom has huge walk in closet and tiled bathroom with duel sinks and walk in shower. Second bedroom is large and close to second bathroom. All appliances look to be newer and include the washer and dryer combo. This unit shows pride of ownership and looks better than new condition with lots of storage space. Carpeting flooring in main living area with ceramic tile in wet areas. The condo also has a storage unit and a screened lanai with a pool view. Community is clean and has an awesome pool and fitness room. Close to shopping, beaches, airport and I-75. Plus a short walk to the Six Mile Cypress Slough - where you can enjoy miles of nature preserves and boardwalks! The association requires a 630 credit score for any adult 18 years of age and older, they do not allow pets and they have a common area security deposit of $700.00 while the owner charges $1,000.00 so total security deposit equals $1,700.00. In addition, there is a $100 Association Application Fee and a $49 fee for a Credit Report and a National Background check for each applicant. Unit is tenant occupied until July 31st 2020 but could be available for a lease thereafter. Association does take 20 days prior to beginning of lease period for approval. Call today to make this unit yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have any available units?
8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have?
Some of 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP offer parking?
No, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP has a pool.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8546 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
