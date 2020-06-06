All apartments in Fort Myers
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501

8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501 · (239) 443-1091
Location

8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
carpet
The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. Master bath comes with double sinks and shower. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances and a stack able washer and dryer is included. Screened patio in back. Community pool on site. Tenant responsible for utilities. Sorry no pets. HOA requires minimum credit score of 650, application fee of $100, and can take up to 30 days for processing. No Section 8. No pets allow. Home is pending the cleaning

Rently :
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1351195?source=marketing

****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have any available units?
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have?
Some of 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 pet-friendly?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 offer parking?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 does not offer parking.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have a pool?
Yes, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 has a pool.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have accessible units?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501 does not have units with air conditioning.
