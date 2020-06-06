8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. Master bath comes with double sinks and shower. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances and a stack able washer and dryer is included. Screened patio in back. Community pool on site. Tenant responsible for utilities. Sorry no pets. HOA requires minimum credit score of 650, application fee of $100, and can take up to 30 days for processing. No Section 8. No pets allow. Home is pending the cleaning



Rently :

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1351195?source=marketing



****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5617828)