Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:50 PM

4856 Deleon Street

4856 Deleon Street · (239) 201-4069
Location

4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL 33907
Bowling Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 Deleon Street have any available units?
4856 Deleon Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4856 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4856 Deleon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4856 Deleon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4856 Deleon Street offer parking?
No, 4856 Deleon Street does not offer parking.
Does 4856 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 Deleon Street have a pool?
Yes, 4856 Deleon Street has a pool.
Does 4856 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 4856 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4856 Deleon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4856 Deleon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4856 Deleon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
