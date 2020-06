Amenities

Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai. Located in a gated community close to restaurants and shopping. Applicants must make 3x the rent have +600 credit. 1st month, last month, plus security due at move in. Small dogs ok with pet fee.