3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St

4 Bedroom Forum Townhome - This gorgeous lakeview townhome in Colonnade at the Forum features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. All appliances are included, stainless steel in kitchen and washer and and dryer in separate laundry room. Downstairs living area is tiled throughout with half bath, and upstairs has wood floors. Master bath features double vanities, his and her closets, separate shower and oversized tub. Community offers recreational amenities including, tennis courts, jogging trails, swimming pool and playground.

Pets considered with approval, additional fees apply.

HOA application requires $100 fee and 30 days processing

Call today to set up a viewing 239-443-1344

Property Manager - Latonya



****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****



