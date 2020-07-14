All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St

3300 Antica Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Antica Street, Fort Myers, FL 33905
Forum

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom Forum Townhome - This gorgeous lakeview townhome in Colonnade at the Forum features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. All appliances are included, stainless steel in kitchen and washer and and dryer in separate laundry room. Downstairs living area is tiled throughout with half bath, and upstairs has wood floors. Master bath features double vanities, his and her closets, separate shower and oversized tub. Community offers recreational amenities including, tennis courts, jogging trails, swimming pool and playground.
Pets considered with approval, additional fees apply.
HOA application requires $100 fee and 30 days processing
Call today to set up a viewing 239-443-1344
Property Manager - Latonya

****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****

(RLNE5919958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have any available units?
3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have?
Some of 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St offers parking.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St has a pool.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have accessible units?
No, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Antica St - 3300 Antica St does not have units with air conditioning.
