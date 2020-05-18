All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 2885 Palm Beach BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
2885 Palm Beach BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2885 Palm Beach BLVD

2885 Palm Beach Boulevard · (239) 895-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2885 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage. Though walkable to downtown restaurants/shops/events you have the option of the free trolley just outside your door. Enjoy the lifestyle and security of residing in a small community absent of unnecessary condo-drama. This pristine this fully upgraded 2 bedroom condo has updated kitchen and baths with granite counter tops. this 2 bedroom condo has ample closets and full size washer & dryer in unit. Private balcony provides plenty of sun. Any non-smoker without pets will love this quiet retreat, as well as, common access to the river, spacious lawns including BBQ-grills, picnic table, fishing pier sunny pool deck with spa tub, lounge chairs and relaxing community room. A true boat lover's condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have any available units?
2885 Palm Beach BLVD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have?
Some of 2885 Palm Beach BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Palm Beach BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Palm Beach BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Palm Beach BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD does offer parking.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD has a pool.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2885 Palm Beach BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2885 Palm Beach BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2885 Palm Beach BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity