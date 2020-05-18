2885 Palm Beach BLVD

Amenities

**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage. Though walkable to downtown restaurants/shops/events you have the option of the free trolley just outside your door. Enjoy the lifestyle and security of residing in a small community absent of unnecessary condo-drama. This pristine this fully upgraded 2 bedroom condo has updated kitchen and baths with granite counter tops. this 2 bedroom condo has ample closets and full size washer & dryer in unit. Private balcony provides plenty of sun. Any non-smoker without pets will love this quiet retreat, as well as, common access to the river, spacious lawns including BBQ-grills, picnic table, fishing pier sunny pool deck with spa tub, lounge chairs and relaxing community room. A true boat lover's condo.