2500 Edwards DR

Amenities
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers. Our Estero water view 1 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts an open-concept which incorporates premium finishes like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer sets, ample natural sunlight, porcelain wood grain tile floors, as well as jaw-dropping skyline and river views.
Some of our highlights include four uniquely designed dining venues, a sparkling swimming pool with jet spa, a 2,200-square-foot fitness center, a 49-seat movie theater, Bel Fiore Salon & Spa, a bocce court, a dog park, a ballroom, and more. Our dedicated services include 24-hour security and maintenance, housekeeping, complimentary breakfast, valet parking, a SUN Program calendar full of events, to name a few.