Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

2500 Edwards DR

2500 Edwards Drive · (239) 313-0141
Location

2500 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$2,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers. Our Estero water view 1 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts an open-concept which incorporates premium finishes like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer sets, ample natural sunlight, porcelain wood grain tile floors, as well as jaw-dropping skyline and river views.
Some of our highlights include four uniquely designed dining venues, a sparkling swimming pool with jet spa, a 2,200-square-foot fitness center, a 49-seat movie theater, Bel Fiore Salon & Spa, a bocce court, a dog park, a ballroom, and more. Our dedicated services include 24-hour security and maintenance, housekeeping, complimentary breakfast, valet parking, a SUN Program calendar full of events, to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Edwards DR have any available units?
2500 Edwards DR has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Edwards DR have?
Some of 2500 Edwards DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Edwards DR currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Edwards DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Edwards DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Edwards DR is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Edwards DR offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Edwards DR does offer parking.
Does 2500 Edwards DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Edwards DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Edwards DR have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Edwards DR has a pool.
Does 2500 Edwards DR have accessible units?
No, 2500 Edwards DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Edwards DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Edwards DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Edwards DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Edwards DR does not have units with air conditioning.
