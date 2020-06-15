2500 Edwards DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym parking pool hot tub media room valet service

Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers. Our Estero water view 1 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts an open-concept which incorporates premium finishes like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer sets, ample natural sunlight, porcelain wood grain tile floors, as well as jaw-dropping skyline and river views.

Some of our highlights include four uniquely designed dining venues, a sparkling swimming pool with jet spa, a 2,200-square-foot fitness center, a 49-seat movie theater, Bel Fiore Salon & Spa, a bocce court, a dog park, a ballroom, and more. Our dedicated services include 24-hour security and maintenance, housekeeping, complimentary breakfast, valet parking, a SUN Program calendar full of events, to name a few.