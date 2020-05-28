All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

1447 Thistledown WAY

1447 Thistledown Way · (239) 936-1320
Location

1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Hamlet

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,349

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. This is a beautiful single family home located in the exclusive Mission Monterey community! Indoor living space of 1,908 square includes a feature fireplace in the living room, Grecian-like columns in foyer, extra large upgraded kitchen, beautiful tile flooring, custom window treatments and much, much more. As a bonus this home is an features an impressive patio area with plenty of room for entertaining, and it is just steps from the community pool. Call today to schedule a showing appointment!

This is a pet friendly rental - maximum 2 pets under 50lbs each. Requires owner approval and a paid pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have any available units?
1447 Thistledown WAY has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1447 Thistledown WAY have?
Some of 1447 Thistledown WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Thistledown WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Thistledown WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Thistledown WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Thistledown WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Thistledown WAY does offer parking.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Thistledown WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1447 Thistledown WAY has a pool.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have accessible units?
No, 1447 Thistledown WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 Thistledown WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Thistledown WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Thistledown WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
