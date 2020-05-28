1447 Thistledown WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. This is a beautiful single family home located in the exclusive Mission Monterey community! Indoor living space of 1,908 square includes a feature fireplace in the living room, Grecian-like columns in foyer, extra large upgraded kitchen, beautiful tile flooring, custom window treatments and much, much more. As a bonus this home is an features an impressive patio area with plenty of room for entertaining, and it is just steps from the community pool. Call today to schedule a showing appointment!



This is a pet friendly rental - maximum 2 pets under 50lbs each. Requires owner approval and a paid pet fee.