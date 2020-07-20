All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

11972 Five Waters CIR

11972 Five Waters Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11972 Five Waters Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL VILLA – Inviting unfurnished ground level 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bath, 2 car garage villa in Marina Bay, a gated community! This most popular Nantucket model features a great room floor plan with 1646 sqft under air, granite kitchen counters & backsplash, stainless kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, dining room, storage throughout, spacious principal bedroom with two large closets, beautifully upgraded Mohawk flooring in the bedrooms, tile on diagonals throughout the rest of the home (zero carpet anywhere) & more! The den can be used as a 3rd bedroom minus the closet! Enjoy the nice, private screened lanai, as well as the resort-style community pool, lap pool, fitness center, game/card room, indoor sports court, pickle ball, tennis & party pavilion! Great location down the street from Gulf Coast Town Center & Miromar Outlets & close to medical facilities, schools & all conveniences! Lawn care, trash removal & warranted kitchen/laundry appliances included! No pets & no smoking permitted. Available now! Please note, if rented, the active sales listing would be terminated.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have any available units?
11972 Five Waters CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 11972 Five Waters CIR have?
Some of 11972 Five Waters CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11972 Five Waters CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11972 Five Waters CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11972 Five Waters CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11972 Five Waters CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11972 Five Waters CIR offers parking.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11972 Five Waters CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11972 Five Waters CIR has a pool.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have accessible units?
No, 11972 Five Waters CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11972 Five Waters CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11972 Five Waters CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11972 Five Waters CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
