11972 Five Waters CIR

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL VILLA – Inviting unfurnished ground level 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bath, 2 car garage villa in Marina Bay, a gated community! This most popular Nantucket model features a great room floor plan with 1646 sqft under air, granite kitchen counters & backsplash, stainless kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, dining room, storage throughout, spacious principal bedroom with two large closets, beautifully upgraded Mohawk flooring in the bedrooms, tile on diagonals throughout the rest of the home (zero carpet anywhere) & more! The den can be used as a 3rd bedroom minus the closet! Enjoy the nice, private screened lanai, as well as the resort-style community pool, lap pool, fitness center, game/card room, indoor sports court, pickle ball, tennis & party pavilion! Great location down the street from Gulf Coast Town Center & Miromar Outlets & close to medical facilities, schools & all conveniences! Lawn care, trash removal & warranted kitchen/laundry appliances included! No pets & no smoking permitted. Available now! Please note, if rented, the active sales listing would be terminated.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.